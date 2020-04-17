Doordarshan To Now Air Kids' Favourite Animated Show Chota Bheem

Chota Bheem on Doordarshan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lockdown in India has given some chance for the old memories to surface. DD National or Doordarshan channel has to be thanked for that. The channel has been on a spree of airing the popular serials amid the lockdown as all the new shoots are shut. From Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to Shah Rukh Khan's Circus, 90s fans are relishing the TV content that they once used to love as kids. Now, the channel also has a treat for current generation's kids as Chota Bheem is scheduled to be aired. Ramayan: How The Twitter Generation Has Helped The Cult Doordarshan Show Re-Discover Itself!.

For the uninitiated, the animated series is quite popular amongst the kids. The show became a hit amongst the toddlers and the school going children and merchandises are on roll of these characters. With so much of popularity around it, DD had to take a notice of it for their young fans. And here it is! Check out the official tweet of the channel informing the same.

DD's Tweet:

WATCH NOW - Your favourite extremely brave, strong and intelligent #ChotaBheem on @DDNational pic.twitter.com/vkrQOTRYVt — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Doordarshan's decision air Ramayan has turned out to be super-hit. The cult mythological show is regaining its popularity that it once used to have. Twitterati is raving about each episode and the characters shown in it, automatically helping the channel get the desired TRP. Now, it has to be seen how the little fans of Chota Bheem show the response to this telecast of the cartoon show.