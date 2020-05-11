Dr Abhinit Gupta and Jasleen Matharu Instagram Video Is Burning the Internet

Dr Abhinit Gupta and Jasleen Matharu

The former Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu has been making news for her viral video on Instagram. She was seen in the video having Sindoor of Dr. Abhinit Gupta that made people go crazy about it thus making it viral on the social media. While sharing the video, she was seen asking Dr. Abhinit to come down to Mumbai and apply the Sindoor of his name on her forehead.

She asked Dr Abhinit in a humorous way to add Sindoor on her hair so that everyone could know that she has got married to the said man. Dr. Abhinit Gupta has been a regular on Bingo and he comes live too often apart from being active on his social and charity activities. Besides, he is also known as the doctor of Bollywood. While talking about Jasleen, this is not the first time when we have seen doing such things.

Earlier, she was seen applying Sindoor and doing things that made headlines on her. On the popular reality show Bigg Boss 12, she was seen with Anup Jalota as a couple on the show. Since then her relationship with the singer Anup Jalota has remained the talk of the town. After the show, the singer was seen rejecting all the question marks and doubts raised against their relationship by denying the same.