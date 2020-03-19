Ekta Kapoor Accepts WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge' Against Coronavirus, Tags Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi and More For the Task

Ekta Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Producer Ekta Kapoor took up the World Health Organisation's "Safe Hands Challenge" on Thursday and shared a video where she is seen demonstrating how to wash hands. After being nominated by the Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, the 44-year-old producer accepted the challenge and shared a video on Twitter of washing her hands."I accept ur #SafeHandsChallenge@smritiirani!I'' Kartik Aaryan Unveils His New Magazine Cover Along With an Important Advice for Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Her post further read Nominate@anitahasnandani @RheaKapoor @Roymouni @Divyanka_T! P.S due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer! And don't mind d hair it's my quarantine look."Earlier on Tuesday, Deepika Padukone had taken the challenge as the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nominated her for the challenge amid the coronavirus pandemic. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s Wedding Postponed Over Coronavirus Scare; Confirms the Couple’s Spokesperson (Read Details)

Ekta Kapoor Completes WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge'

On Wednesday Anushka Sharma too took up the challenge where she gave a detailed demonstration on how to wash your hands as directed by the WHO. While sharing the routine of washing hands, the actor also made a point to save water, as amid the scare of maintaining good hygiene there are high chances of wasting water.