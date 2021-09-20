Emmy Awards 2021 is upon us and the night rounded off with some great wins. The Netflix royal drama, The Crown, bagged in the most win of the nights with 11 awards under its belt. Other show that were most popular on this exciting night were Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit, Hacks and many other shows that scored many awards in great categories. Emmy Awards 2021 Full Winners List: The Crown, Mare of Easttown, Ted Lasso, The Queen's Gambit Grab Major Honours at the Emmys.

With that being said, if you haven’t watched any of these shows then after Emmy Awards 2021 you’ll surely be compelled to check them out. So with that being said, here are all the places that you can check out all the shows featured in Emmy Awards 2021, if you are a viewer based out of India.

The Crown

(Photo Credit: Netflix)

Awards Won: Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Drama Series

Where to Watch: Netflix

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso Poster (Photo Credit: Apple TV+)

Awards Won: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Mare of Easttown

(Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Awards Won: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The Queen’s Gambit

The Queen’s Gambit Poster (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Awards Won: Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Limited Series

Where to Watch: Netflix

Halston

A Still from Halston (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Awards Won: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Where to Watch: Netflix

I May Destroy You

I May Destroy You Poster (Photo Credit: HBO)

Awards Won: Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Hamilton

(Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Awards Won: Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Also Read: Emmys 2021: Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Creates Record for Most Award Losses in One Single Night.

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Awards Won: Outstanding Competition Program

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Poster (Photo Credit: HBO)

Awards Won: Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

This is a great list for you to watch and congratulations to all the winners. With how steep the competition was this year, it was great to see all the shows deserve their due in the spotlight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2021 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).