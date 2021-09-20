The Crown swept the 73rd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night as the Netflix period series collected top honours, including outstanding drama series. Ted Lasso, a comedy series from another streamer Apple TV Plus, was the second most awarded show winning the trophy of the outstanding drama series at the ceremony, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. Lead star Jason Sudeikis picked up the award for the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series alongside his co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein in the supporting categories. Emmys 2021: Evan Peters Wins for Outstanding Supporting Actor in Limited or Anthology Series for His Role in ‘Mare of Easttown’.

Premium cable network HBO also struck gold with Mare of Easttown and Hacks as the two series won three honours each, with headlining actors Kate Winslet and Jean Smart scoring a big win for the respective shows. The event was held in downtown Los Angeles outdoors at L A Live entertainment complex and was broadcast in a live telecast on CBS and on Paramount Plus. Emmys 2021: Evan Peters Wins for Outstanding Supporting Actor in Limited or Anthology Series for His Role in ‘Mare of Easttown’.

Following is the list of the winners at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Drama Series - The Crown

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series - The Crown

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series - The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Outstanding Comedy Series - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series - Hacks

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series - Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Limited Series - The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - I May Destroy You

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Competition Program - RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Variety Talk Series - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live) - Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) - Hamilton

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)