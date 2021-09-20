Fans of WandaVision are upset. The reason behind the same is that the Marvel series did not receive any major trophy at the Emmys 2021. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards was held on September 19 honouring the deserving television series, but despite multiple nominations this year, the show went award-less on the main night. This particular incident has disappointed die-hard fans of WandaVision and they are talking about it on Twitter. FYI, this Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn-starrer has been favourite show among the audiences. Emmys 2021: The Crown, Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown Win Big at the Awards Show; Check Out the Full Winner’s List.

However, to note, WandaVision did take home a few wins during the Creative Arts Emmys, which was held prior to the main event on September 11-12. But for fans, they feel WandaVision should have swept trophies at the main Emmys ceremony too. The MCU show had some major nominations which included Best Limited or Anthology Series, Lead Actor in Anthology Series (Paul Bettany), Lead Actress in Anthology Series (Elizabeth Olsen), and the list can go on. WandaVision Finale Ending Explained: What Do the Two Post-Credit Scenes Mean for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Marvel Phase 4? (SPOILER ALERT).

WandaVision didn't just film in front of a live studio audience with a brilliant cast and employ six decades of individual filming styles for the #Emmys2021 to snub them this bad. I said what I said. Marvel's most unique production deserved way better.#WandaVision #Emmys pic.twitter.com/YsiC04PUpB — Ishika (@Winenyl17) September 20, 2021

marvel stans coming for the emmys if they snub Elizabeth Olsen #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/6ABlFeTKo9 — elle ♡ (@elleswonderland) February 5, 2021

I should have known the #Emmys would continue to snub "comic book" media like #Wandavision and #StarWars on the big night. — CarlatheViking (@carlatheviking) September 20, 2021

I love Kate Winslet...but I figured that the #Emmys were gonna snub #Wandavision. They figure a nomination is good enough. They truly hate anything big in pop culture. 😑😒 Ugh. https://t.co/u67EM4Yvwu — Lisa Neufeld (@Ezriela) September 20, 2021

In a nutshell, WandaVision got three (creative) wins and 23 nominations at this year's Emmys. Maybe next year Marvel will take home even more accolades. What do you think about the snub? Tell us in the comment section below.

