Mission Start Ab, an original reality series focusing on grassroots entrepreneurs in India, is set to be released. The series, developed in collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, aims to discover entrepreneurs from various corners of India and empower them to create potential unicorns. Mumbai Diaries: Prime Video Announces Second Season of Mohit Raina’s Web Series With a Riveting New Poster (View Pics).

Masaba Gupta and Cyrus Sahukar will host the series, scheduled for release on Prime Video on December 19. Alongside their roles as judges and investors, three of India's seasoned entrepreneurs—Kunal Bahl of Titan Capital, Anisha Singh of She Capital, and Manish Chowdhary of Wow Skin Science—will serve as mentors, helping contestants hone the skills needed to grow their startups.

Mission Start Ab Announcement Video

Providing more details about the show, Sushant Sreeram, Country Director at Prime Video India, stated, "At Prime Video, we strive to be a force for good in the country. Through various skill-development initiatives, including the Letter of Engagement signed between Amazon and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, we have worked to develop talent that can contribute directly and indirectly to the nation. We are incredibly excited to collaborate with the Office of the PSA, Government of India, on Mission Start Ab, a series that leverages the power of entertainment to encourage all Indians to be audacious and bold with their ambitions."