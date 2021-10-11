Actor Ritvik Sahore, last seen as a young adult in films such as Dangal and Super 30, has finished shooting for the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar web series titled Escaype Live. A tech thriller, Escaype Live also features Siddharth Suryanarayan and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Escaype Live: Aakanksha Singh Opens Up About Her Role as a Cop in the Upcoming Tech-Thriller Web Series.

Sharing his impressions, Ritvik said, "The show has helped me explore and learn many new things and I am so glad to have wrapped up my schedule. It has given me the opportunity to collaborate with great actors. There is nothing more I could have asked for." Escaype Live: Shweta Tripathi Starts Shooting for Her Upcoming Web-Series in Banaras.

Last seen in Indori Ishq, the actor will also be on the upcoming youth show College Diaries.

