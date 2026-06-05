‘Euphoria Should Be Shown in Every High School’: Sharon Stone Reveals Why She Loves Zendaya-Sydney Sweeney’s Teen Drama Series

Hollywood veteran Sharon Stone has made a powerful statement regarding HBO's critically acclaimed teen drama, Euphoria, asserting that the series should be mandatory viewing for all high school students and their parents. The actress, who also features in the recently concluded third season of the show, shared her strong sentiments during a "Variety's Actors on Actors" interview with Keke Palmer on June 4, 2026. 'Euphoria' Season 3 Finale: End of Zendaya-Led HBO Drama Series Confirmed by Creator Sam Levinson.

Sharon Stone on Why ‘Euphoria’ Should Be Shown in Every High School

Stone, known for her roles in films like Basic Instinct and Casino, passionately argued for the educational value of Euphoria, calling it "the greatest show on television." "I believe it should be shown in every high school, and I think all the parents should have to see it. As a mom, I love it," Stone stated unequivocally.

Her conviction stems from the show's unvarnished depiction of modern youth culture, including themes of addiction, trauma, and complex relationships. Stone connected the series' narrative to her own family's experiences with substance abuse, remarking, "We've met these kids. We've seen them turn into young adults. We've seen them turn into full-on drug dealers. And I've gone through it in my family." She revealed the profound impact the show had on her, confessing that after watching the first episode, she "just sat there and cried." Stone praised the series for its honesty and relevance, noting, "What you saw was so honest. Euphoria is so relevant."

About HBO's 'Euphoria'

Euphoria, created and written by Sam Levinson, is an American adaptation of an Israeli miniseries. The psychological teen drama explores the lives of high school students in the fictional town of East Highland, California, with Zendaya leading the ensemble cast as drug-addicted teenager Rue Bennett.

Euphoria is known for its stellar cast including:

Zendaya as Rue Bennett

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

Algee Smith as Chris McKay

Nika King as Leslie Bennett

Storm Reid as Gia Bennett

Colman Domingo as Ali Muhammed

Sharon Stone (68) joined the cast in the third season, portraying Hollywood executive Patty Lance, a character who assists Lexi Howard in navigating the entertainment industry. The series streams exclusively on HBO Max (now Max) in the US and other regions where HBO is available. Rumoured Lovebirds Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Step Out for Another Date Night in Tokyo, Enjoy Pizza at Seirinkan (See Pics).

With its third and final season having concluded on May 31, 2026, Euphoria has cemented its place as a significant cultural touchstone, sparking important conversations about the challenges faced by today's youth.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).