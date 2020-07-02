It can be safe to say, actress Reyhna Pandit is on a roll. With her Zee TV show Manmohini coming to an end soon, the actress has now stepped into the role of Aaliya Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya, after actress Shikha Singh stepped out. Shikha recently welcomed a baby girl and is busy focusing on enjoying motherhood. And Reyhna, who impressed us all with her vamp-playing prowess in Jamai Raja, Ishqbaaz and Mammohini, will once again turn the bad lady with Kumkum Bhagya. EXCLUSIVE: Reyhna Pandit Confirms Playing The New Aaliya Mehra In Kumkum Bhagya! (Deets Inside).

In a recent chat with LatestLY, Reyhna confirmed doing the show and promised to add her own USP to the character of Aaliya, who is rather heartless, but feels immensely for her niece Rhea and husband Purab (Vin Rana). Reyhna started shooting for the show from July 1, onwards. Ishqbaaz Actress Reyhna Pandit on her Kiss With Nia Sharma: It' Not a Lesbian Act at All.

When quizzed if she is afraid of being typecast as the vamp in television, the replied, "I personally don't consider that I am playing a positive or negative role. I go onboard the project as an actor and want to give my part my 100%. I don't think I'll get typecast." Kumkum Bhagya Actress Shikha Singh and husband Karan Shah Blessed With A Baby Girl! Couple Names Their Child As Alayna (View Pic).

Moreover, Reyhna is glad that in times of the pandemic, where a lot of actors are out of work, she is getting calls and for good content. "I feel blessed that I am getting work during the pandemic, regarding how a lot of people don't have work," concludes Reyhna and we totally agree with her.

