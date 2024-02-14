Renowned celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, known for his innovative approach to Indian cuisine, recently hosted an exclusive masterclass with food enthusiasts, creating a buzz among culinary aficionados. The event was held in anticipation of the release of his upcoming culinary show, Family Table, produced by 1947 Productions, which promises to redefine the dining experience with its unique concept. The show promises the entry of special celebrity guests Tejasswi Prakash, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Shweta Tiwari, Karishma Tanna, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Family Table: Here’s How To Watch Chef Ranveer Brar’s Culinary Reality Show Online!

Inside Pics From Family Table (Photo Credits: EPIC ON)

The masterclass served as a sneak peek into the culinary journey that Chef Ranveer Brar will embark on with his new show, Family Table. Attendees had the opportunity to witness firsthand the chef's innovative techniques, culinary philosophies, and the stories behind his creations. From traditional Indian recipes with a modern twist to global fusion dishes, Chef Brar curated a special dish called ‘Dal Ki Dulhan’, showcasing the diversity and richness of flavours, which made the interactive session successful.

One of the highlights of the masterclass was emphasising the importance of the culinary world. Chef Ranveer stated, "The main purpose of the master class was to signify that food is not just about sustenance but also about fostering connections and creating memories with loved ones. My upcoming show, "Family Table" aims to celebrate the joy of sharing meals with family and friends, bringing people together through the universal language of food.”

Watch The Family Table Promo

During the interactive session, attendees could engage with Chef Ranveer Brar, ask questions, and learn valuable tips and tricks to elevate their culinary skills. From knife techniques to flavour pairing, the masterclass provided invaluable insights that participants could apply in their own kitchens.

Chef Ranveer Brar's masterclass was a resounding success, leaving attendees excited and eager for the release of Family Table on February 14 2024, on EPIC ON. With its innovative concept, mouthwatering recipes, and heartfelt storytelling, the show is poised to impact the culinary world and beyond significantly.

