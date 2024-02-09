This Valentine’s Day, renowned chef Ranveer Brar, celebrated for his culinary prowess, brings forth a cooking battle that weaves together a delightful tapestry of culinary expertise, heart-warming narratives, and the joy of shared meals. Chef Brar's culinary philosophy, grounded in the idea of food as a conduit for connection and cherished memories, takes centre stage in Family Table. The show extends an invitation to families across India to share their kitchens, offering a distinctive blend of entertainment and gastronomic delight. Beyond the realm of recipes, Family Table explores the stories behind the dishes, delving into traditions and the moments that render a family meal extraordinary. Video Cam Scam: Rajniesh Duggal and Amruta Khanvilkar's Thrilling Show on EPIC ON Surpasses 100 Million Streams.

Adding a touch of celebrity allure, special guests Tejasswi Prakash, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Shweta Tiwari, Karishma Tanna, and Fatima Sana Shaikh will bring their favorite family dishes they love sharing with their loved ones to be recreated on the show.

Watch The Promo Of Family Table Below:

Chef Brar expressed, "My association with the IN10 Media Network goes back a long way. Family Table will present me in a new avatar, elevating the show from my previous cookery ventures." He continued, "In every home, there's a hidden recipe that can elevate the mood of your taste buds. To showcase these hidden gems, we are featuring diverse families from different parts of India, highlighting how food binds us all in love."

Sourjya Mohanty, COO of EPIC ON, said, “EPIC ON aims to build a diverse library of original shows, resonating with various audience groups. Family Table takes a step further, connecting with Indian audiences through their taste buds. Viewers can anticipate more than just a cooking demonstration, as the show seamlessly intertwines food, family, and entertainment, enriching the tapestry of cooking shows.”

Produced by 1947 Productions, the culinary reality show Family Table is set to stream on the EPIC ON starting February 14, 2024. The show is also available on the network’s flagship channel, EPIC. Get ready for a feast that goes beyond the kitchen, weaving together the threads of food, family and entertainment.

