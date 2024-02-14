Epic ON's reality show, Family Table, is a culinary adventure hosted by the renowned celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. This innovative show seeks to celebrate the diverse culinary heritage of India by inviting families from across the nation to share their kitchens and unique recipes, showcasing not only the rich flavours but also the heartwarming stories behind the dishes. Family Table: Chef Ranveer Brar Hosts Cooking Masterclass for Food Enthusiasts Ahead of His EPIC ON Culinary Reality Show (View Pics).

In each episode, Chef Ranveer Brar and the guest families create dishes that reflect the region's culture, history, and traditions, offering viewers a tantalising glimpse into the culinary wonders of India. The show is a blend of entertainment and gastronomic delight, promising to be a feast for the senses.

Adding a touch of glamour and charm to the show are special celebrity guests such as the talented actresses Tejasswi Prakash, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi. Their presence adds a new layer of excitement and a fresh perspective to the culinary journey, making each episode a delightful exploration of flavours, aromas, and emotions. Family Table: Here’s How To Watch Chef Ranveer Brar’s Culinary Reality Show Online!

Family Table is available for streaming on EPIC ON, a premier streaming platform that brings original and exclusive content to viewers. You can also catch the trailer/ promo of the show on IMDb and YouTube. With six episodes, the show promises to be an engaging and delightful experience for food enthusiasts and lovers of Indian culture alike.

Family Table Trailer

The show starts premiering on February 14 and streams at 9 pm on EPIC ON. Whether you're watching on their platform applications or through a web browser, you can expect smooth streaming and high-quality entertainment. Be sure not to miss the culinary adventure of a lifetime with Family Table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).