Filamchi Bhojpuri proudly presents its first-ever home production, Saas Kamaal Bahu Dhamaal, premiering on 21st December at 5 PM. Adding to the excitement, Filamchi Bhojpuri launches entertaining and inclusive #SaasBahuKiJodi contest! Whether you're a saas (mother-in-law), a bahu (daughter-in-law), or just someone who can creatively play these roles, this contest is open to everyone. Showcase your entertaining take on the unique saas-bahu relationship and win fantastic prizes, including a 43-inch Smart LED TV!

Here’s how to participate:

· Create a fun and creative video featuring a saas-bahu duo or reenact their playful nok-jhok (banter).

· Register by giving a missed call to 8123123200 and send your video before 17th December.

· Selected winning videos will be aired during the premiere of Saas Kamaal Bahu Dhamaal on 21st December at 5 PM, exclusively on Filamchi Bhojpuri!

Amazing prizes await! Winners will receive exciting gift , electronics, and one lucky participant will take home the grand prize – a 43-inch Smart LED TV!

This contest is for everyone who loves the saas-bahu dynamics, regardless of gender or age. So, get creative, grab the spotlight, and be part of this exciting celebration. Your chance to win big is just a miss call away!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2024 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).