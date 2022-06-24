Disney+ has not only been the house of content to Marvel, but also Star Wars. The media franchise in the last few years has taken a turn to premiere some of its content on the streaming service. Just this week, we saw Obi-Wan Kenobi come to an end. The highly anticipated series that was spoken into existence by the fans, found a home on Disney+ and ended with a bang. Obi-Wan Kenobi Ending Explained: Decoding the Finale to Ewan McGregor's Star Wars Disney+ Series and How It Leads Into A New Hope! (SPOILER ALERT).

With the completion of Obi-Wan Kenobi, this was the sixth Star Wars series to premiere on Disney+. Starting with The Mandalorian, Star Wars surely has found a home for itself at the streaming service. With Andor set to release this August as well, there is certainly more to follow. But before that, let’s rank all the six Star Wars Disney+ series that have premiered yet.

The Book of Boba Fett

On paper, a Boba Fett series seemed like the best idea ever. In execution, you realise just how bad of an idea it actually is. A spinoff of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett saw our titular character rule over Tatooine’s crime world as he faced a bunch of new threats. The series was a dull affair with two of its episodes not even featuring Boba Fett. If you want to get your Star Wars fix on, then probably steer clear of The Book of Boba Fett. The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1 Review: A Solid Start to This Star Wars Disney+ Spin-Off Series! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

A sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch was a great refresher from the events of Clone Wars. Featuring an elite squad of experimental clones, they traverse around the ever-changing galaxy to combat new threats. This was a fun show that really brought action to its forefront, while building the world of Star Wars from the direct aftermath of the Clone Wars.

Star Wars: Visions

What would Star Wars be like if it was an anime? Well, this anthology series that’s not cannon to the mainline Star Wars stories will answer that question for you. Featuring a huge set of anime storytellers bringing their unique vision to Star Wars, each and every episode had a different art style to it that helped bring forward the uniqueness of this franchise. Star Wars Visions Review: A Galaxy Far, Far Away Is Coupled With Anime in This Action Packed Series on Disney+ Hotstar (LatestLY Exclusive).

Obi-Wan Kenobi

This was a show that was a long time coming. Fans had been begging for an Obi-Wan centred spinoff for years and they finally got it. Obi-Wan Kenobi was a six-episode event that premiered on Disney+ and saw Obi-Wan on the run from the empire. While the show can feel like a two hour film stretched into six episodes, it still managed to deliver with its highly impressive finale, that featured the rematch of a century. Obi-Wan Kenobi Review: Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Returns in An Occasionally Slow, But Effective Start to the Star Wars Spinoff Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7

While Star Wars: The Clone Wars originally premiered on Cartoon Network and was cancelled before it could end properly, Disney brought it back for one final season. Perhaps one of the best pieces of Star Wars content that we have received in a long time, it gave us a great conclusion to this story. It also tied in amazingly with Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

The Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian was the first live-action Star Wars series that premiered. Kicking off Disney+’s slate, The Mandalorian tells the story of a lone Mando traversing the Galaxy and looking after Baby Yoda aka Grogu. Two seasons in, fans are gaga over this show and can’t wait for more of it. Pascal’s Din Djarin is such a hit with the audience, that he even ended up taking over two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. Season three can’t come soon enough.

All of these are currently streaming on Disney+. Diego Luna’s Rogue One prequel Andor premiers on the streaming service this August as well.

