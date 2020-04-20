Go on a Space Odyssey With Newly-Launched Platanista Games’ Space Finder!

Space Finder (Photo Creits: File Image)

Mumbai, 20th April 2020: Are you looking for an exciting virtual ride into outer space? Then, get ready for ‘Space Finder’! After successfully engaging gaming fans in fun-interactive experiences with ‘Surgical Strike – Border Escape’, a shooting game, and most-recently launched ‘Super Keeper’, a cricket game, Platanista Games is back with a new offering for mobile phone game lovers. Today, IN10 Media’s gaming studio that’s aimed at creating immersive, interactive experiences for consumers across all demographics, announces the launch of ‘Space Finder’, an endless casual game for iOS and Android users.

Set on planet Earth, in the all-new, space odyssey game the player has to launch a rocket and then safely transition to space filled with planets, stars and other celestial objects. As the rocket explores the uncharted space the player's duty is to guide the rocket to take the safest route, protect from an unrelenting list of obstacles, collect gears to create new spaceships/rockets and help the astronauts discover new planets.

Check Out The Video:

Commenting on the launch of ‘Space Finder’, Mansi Darbar, Vice President - Corporate Strategy and Development, IN10 Media, says, “At Platanista Games, we focus on creating fun, locally-appealing interactive games for a wide range of players equipped with different levels of gaming skills. Research shows that casual games in the country is fast emerging into a favourite entertaining activity for consumers of all age-groups. With Space Finder, we are hoping to continue building a rich catalogue of games and offering immersive experiences to gamers in the country.”

Along with Apple Store on iOS and Google Play Store on Android, players can download ‘Space Finder’ from Cherry Mobile, Multilaser, 9 Apps, Catappult, Apptoide, Bemobi, Appxplore, Indus IOS, GetJar, Amazon Apps, SlideMe and Samsung Apps.