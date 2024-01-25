Griselda, a Netflix miniseries, delves into the life of Griselda Blanco, the infamous Colombian drug lord portrayed by Sofía Vergara. Directed by Andrés Baiz, known for his work on Narcos, the series premiered on January 25, 2024. Audiences have lauded the show for Vergara's compelling performance, stylish direction, and brisk storytelling. However, some have raised concerns about historical inaccuracies and the glorification of violence. Griselda has made a mark in the world of crime dramas with an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score from 35 reviews and an IMDb rating of 8.2/10 based on 1,234 votes. Check out what critics say about this crime series. Griselda Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Sofia Vergara’s Netflix Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

The Guardian The team behind Netflix’s hit drama turn their gaze to a terrifying female drug lord – and it’s a pulpy, stylish ride. It’s almost too entertaining, given the real-life suffering she caused

Pure Wow: Griselda will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time—yes, it’s that good. Even if you know very little about her, this series does an excellent job of telling her story. One note: This show does feature some gruesome and violent scenes, so it’s not an easy watch. But aside from that, it’s definitely worth checking out, especially if you’re looking for an enticing drama series to add to your queue.

Griselda Trailer

TV Guide: Vergara makes up for most of the holes in her character's motivation, indulging in a dramatic performance that's miles away from her most famous turn on the sitcom Modern Family. Vergara brilliantly shapeshifts across these six episodes, showing Blanco first as a vulnerable, sometimes clumsy, but also assured woman before morphing her into a powerhouse drug lord whose ruthless ambitions might end up being her downfall. It's a magnetic performance that elevates the familiar storytelling and makes Griselda a must-watch for any fans of gritty crime dramas.

Time Now: Fans of Narcos will find this series a bit different tonally than the cartel drama, but the dramatic and incredible journey of Griselda will keep viewers glued.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2024 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).