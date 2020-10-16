Actor Rajeev Khandelwal's career has been a roller-coaster ride, but nevertheless, the lad has performed supremely well in each role he has played till date. However, he is still remembered as Sujal Garewal from his superhit daily soap Kahiin Toh Hoga (2003). Not just a television star, ahead in the showbiz he also entered into Bollywood with Ronnie Screwvala's thriller Aamir (2008) and then was seen in many films like Shaitan, Soundtrack, Fever, Court Martial and more. On October 16, 2020, the handsome hunk celebrates his 45th birthday and what better than this to laud him. Rajeev Khandelwal Feels He Is Always Connected to the Indian Army As He Talks About His Role in ‘Court Martial’.

Rajeev's Instagram account has very fewer photos as compared to other celebs and so we searched some dashing pics of the star from his 'then to now' days and trust us they are bomb. From shirtless, suave to sexy, we bring to you some dishy photos of Khandelwal which is sure to drive you crazy. He is indeed a man with all the qualities. Check out the pictures below: Ateet Movie Review: Rajeev Khandelwal, Priyamani and Sanjay Suri’s Zee5 Film Is a Supernatural Bore.

First Things First, That Stare and the Sand... Makes Rajeev Look HOT!

Rajeev Khandelwal (Photo Credits Instagram)

Incase, You Wanted To See The Birthday Boy In Shorts!!

Rajeev Khandelwal (Photo Credits Instagram)

Here's Another Wet and Wild Pic Of The Hunk!!

Rajeev Khandelwal (Photo Credits Instagram)

Ofcourse, The Man Can Also Look Suave In A Suit!!

Rajeev Khandelwal (Photo Credits Instagram)

Rajeev Flaunting His Smile Before Taking A Dip In The Pool!

Rajeev Khandelwal (Photo Credits Instagram)

Well, Beard Makes A Guy Look Ultra-Sexy... And We Know You Agree!

Rajeev Khandelwal (Photo Credits Instagram)

Simply Irresistible!

Rajeev Khandelwal (Photo Credits Instagram)

That's it, guys! These are seven of Rajeev's most sizzling pics which we found on the internet. What do you say? Did you like the above photos? We bet you cannot deny. However, the man is married since 2011 and there is no chance if you are thinking naughty. Hehe. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).