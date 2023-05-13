If you are the one who's a sucker of OTT content, then JioCinema's latest offering is a must buy. Case in point, the popular streaming platform today launched its premium subscription plan, which has a wide range of content from HBO. To note, the OTT platform has been making quite a noise these days for giving free streaming services of fan fave FIFA World Cup, IPL 2023, as well as Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha. And now, the giant has added more content, but this time it's not free. House of the Dragon, Succession, Big Little Lies and More To Stream on JioCinema After Warner Bros Discovery and HBO Strike Multi-Year Deal With Reliance.

Starting from May 13, users can now enjoy an array of exclusive content from leading studios like HBO Max and Warner Bros, only on JioCinema Premium. Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Succession among others are some of the most loved HBO shows available on JioCinema. FYI, the app is available for download for Android and iOS device users with new content getting added in its premium library regularly. All HBO Content, From Game of Thrones to Succession, to Leave Disney+ Hotstar From March 31.

Check Out Price of JioCinema Premium:

And Jio Cinema premium is here.. HBO Max and Warner Bros. content now live on @JioCinema. pic.twitter.com/tSEHSWLCLo — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) May 13, 2023

For the unaware, HBO content in India which was available on Disney+ Hotstar earlier, got discontinued from the app from April 1, 2023.

Having said that, now if you are willing to invest in JioCinema Premium subscription plan, it is super easy to buy it. JioCinema's exclusive subscription plan is priced at Rs 999 per year. You can watch JioCinema on any device in HD quality. So, tell us, are you subscribing to Jio new plan now?

