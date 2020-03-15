Here's The First Still Of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill From Their Music Video (View Pic INSIDE)

Looks like various music video producers are all in favour of banking in on all the couples of the Bigg Boss 13 house. The first ones to bag a music video were Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, followed by Asim Riaz bagging three music videos (one with Jacqueline Fernandes, one with ladylove Himanshi Khurana and another DJ Snake collaboration). And now, Bigg Boss' favourite couple SidNaaz, has bagged a music video and pictures from the sets were leaked a few days back on social media. Has Sidharth Shukla Friendzoned Shehnaaz Gill? Here’s What the Bigg Boss 13 Winner Said (Deets Inside).
However, well-known paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shooting for their music video in the rain. Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill Skips Bigg Boss 13 Reunion Party.
Shehnaaz Gill during an instagram live session had admitted that she is indeed in love with Sidharth Shukla. She also revealed that her love is one-sided and that she cannot do anything about it. Sidharth, on the other side, has friend-zoned her in several interviews he gave after Bigg Boss 13. This exclusive picture is for their music video produced by Kaushal Joshi and is sung by #DarshanRaval.
A few days back, pictures of Sidharth standing in the rain next to a ring of fire were also leaked on social media.
As per reports, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's song has been sung by Darshan Raval and Punit J Pathak has choreographed the song sequence. It is also being reported that Sidharth and Shehnaaz have already shot for the song. Well, don't SidNaaz take us back to their adorable Bigg Boss days with this picture from their music video?