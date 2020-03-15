Here's The First Still Of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill From Their Music Video (View Pic INSIDE)

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Voot)

Looks like various music video producers are all in favour of banking in on all the couples of the Bigg Boss 13 house. The first ones to bag a music video were Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, followed by Asim Riaz bagging three music videos (one with Jacqueline Fernandes, one with ladylove Himanshi Khurana and another DJ Snake collaboration). And now, Bigg Boss' favourite couple SidNaaz, has bagged a music video and pictures from the sets were leaked a few days back on social media. Has Sidharth Shukla Friendzoned Shehnaaz Gill? Here’s What the Bigg Boss 13 Winner Said (Deets Inside).

However, well-known paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shooting for their music video in the rain. Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill Skips Bigg Boss 13 Reunion Party.

Check It Out Below:

A few days back, pictures of Sidharth standing in the rain next to a ring of fire were also leaked on social media.

Check Them Out Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sidharth shukla (@sidharthshukla_fever) on Mar 14, 2020 at 11:41pm PDT

As per reports, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's song has been sung by Darshan Raval and Punit J Pathak has choreographed the song sequence. It is also being reported that Sidharth and Shehnaaz have already shot for the song. Well, don't SidNaaz take us back to their adorable Bigg Boss days with this picture from their music video?