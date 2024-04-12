Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan recently hit the theatres on April 11. Before the grand theatrical release, the makers of the sports biographical film hosted a special screening for cast members and the industry fraternity. Several Bollywood stars, including producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shabana Azmi, came to support Ajay Devgn's new film. Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam also made an appearance at the premiere. But her arrival took an unexpected turn as she was escorted away by the security at the event. Archana Gautam Stopped by Security Guard From Posing for Paps at Maidaan Screening (Watch Viral Video).

Archana Gautam Stopped by Security at Maidaan Screening

During Ajay Devgn's Maidaan premiere, Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam was caught up in an embarrassing situation. In footage shared by the paparazzi on Instagram, Archana can be seen arriving for the event. As the TV actress cheerfully poses for the shutterbugs, a female security guard approaches her and politely requests her to step aside, leaving onlookers shocked. The video immediately goes viral, with fans questioning the security guard's actions.

Archana Gautam Escorted Out by the Security at Maidaan Screening:

Here’s What Happened!

Archana Gautam opened up about the situation in an interview with India Forums and explained what had happened. Archana Gautam clarified the situation and said, "Yes, I know about the video. Many people are commenting that I was not invited, but it's not like the film's producer invited me. There was confusion. This was my first appearance at a film premiere, and I was unaware that I had to take the band to the entrance. The security came and told me to collect the band." Maidaan Screening: Ajay Devgn, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Mannara Chopra Arrive in Style (Watch Videos).

Archana Gautam, known for her playful talks and bubbly nature, faced something like this for the first time. This occurrence highlights the unpredictability of public life.

