Hina Khan Dances on Jacqueline Fernandez’s Song Genda Phool, and It’s the Best Treat for Her Fans Amid Quarantine! (Watch Video)

Just like most of the celebs, even Hina Khan is trying to utilise the time during this lockdown period quite productively. From cooking mouth-watering dishes to giving glimpses of her workout routines to honing her sketching skills, Hina is definitely making the maximum use of this quarantine phase. It is very difficult to indulge in your favourite activities when there’s a tight shooting schedule. But right now, one can do whatever they wish to and learn something new. Right now, a video of Hina Khan dancing on Jacqueline Fernandez’s song "Genda Phool" is winning netizens’ hearts. We must say, it is indeed one of the best treats for her fans amid quarantine. Hina Khan Turns Chef, Prepares Caramelised Banana Pancakes For The First Time Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

"Genda Phool" is the recently released song by rapper Badshah and playback singer Payal Dev. Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez was also featured in this track that is set around the Hindu festival, Durga Puja. Jacqueline’s avatar and her moves were loved by many, but now you got to checkout Hina Khan’s sexy grooves. Hina, who shared her version of "Genda Phool" on her Insta story, was dressed in her gym athleisure and went for a no makeup look. She looked stunning and fans are floored watching her dance moves. Hina Khan’s After Shower Selfie Is Here To Wash Away All Your 'Troubles' With Some 'Bubbles' (View Pic).

What do you think of it? Hina Khan is definitely an amazing dancer. And doing such activities is indeed the best way to remain not only fit, but also stay positive. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment!