Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has given rise to the nepotism debate that was kickstarted by actress Kangana Ranaut many many years ago. With nepotism being touted as one of the reasons for Sushant slipping into depression and ultimately ending his life, star kids have been bashed left right and centre by one and all. And in a recent interview, actress Hina Khan when quizzed about the whole nepotism debate, gave a very logical answer, one that would resonate with everyone who is in the entertainment industry, without any godfather. Unlock The Haunted App Trailer: Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon Have Ulterior Motives In This Zee5 Horror Thriller (Watch Video).

"If I talk about myself, I have done TV, films, web series, music videos and now I am doing a digital film. I am giving my best because I know that I will have to perform well in all my films then someone might notice me. We need to work very hard to get noticed by a big producer or director. Star kids or people who are from the industry have the privilege. They won't be affected if one of their films don't work but if I sign one big film and it doesn't work, I won't get another chance," Hina, in a conversation with India Today revealed. Hina Khan's Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal Lashes Out At Sonam Kapoor For Her 'Privilege Karma Gyaan' In Her Father's Day Tweet.

She concludes by saying, "The only difference is, no matter their films work or not, they have back to back films." Well, everybody has their opinion on nepotism and is entitled to it. What say?? On the work front, Hina Khan's next venture is Unlock: The Haunted App on Zee5, where she will be seen playing a negative role along with co-star Kushal Tandon.

