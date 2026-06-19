‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Premiere Date: When and Where To Watch the ‘GoT’ Prequel Series Online

The highly anticipated third season of HBO's critically acclaimed prequel series, House of the Dragon, is poised to premiere, plunging viewers once more into the heart of the Targaryen civil war. With the 'Dance of the Dragons' reaching a fever pitch, fans have eagerly awaited the continuation of the epic saga, based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood. The new season is expected to deliver major battles, shocking deaths, and profound character transformations as the conflict spirals into a full-scale war across Westeros. ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Trailer Out: Rhaenyra Challenges Aemond’s Throne in New Footage (Watch Video).

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Streaming Details Globally and India

The wait is almost over for the global premiere of House of the Dragon Season 3. The eight-episode season kicks off in the United States on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on HBO and will be available to stream concurrently on HBO Max. New episodes will be released weekly, culminating in the season finale on August 9.

Watch the Trailer of ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3:

For Indian viewers, House of the Dragon Season 3 will be available for streaming on JioHotstar starting Monday, June 22, 2026. This aligns with the international release schedule, ensuring fans in India can join the 'Dance of the Dragons' without significant delay.

Meanwhile, UK audiences can catch the premiere on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 2:00 AM BST on Sky Atlantic, NOW, and HBO Max. A repeat broadcast will also be available on Sky Atlantic at 9:00 PM BST.

Where to Watch House of the Dragon Season 3:

United States: HBO, HBO Max (Sundays, 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT)

India: JioHotstar (Mondays)

United Kingdom: Sky Atlantic, NOW, HBO Max (Mondays, 2:00 AM BST and 9:00 PM BST repeat)

Canada: Crave streaming service and HBO linear channel

Australia: HBO Max

New Zealand: HBO Max

What Happened Till Season 2 Recap

Season 2 of House of the Dragon meticulously laid the groundwork for the brutal conflict now unfolding, focusing on the immediate aftermath of Lucerys Velaryon's tragic death at the hands of Aemond Targaryen and his dragon Vhagar.

The Blood and Cheese Incident: In a retaliatory strike orchestrated by Daemon Targaryen, assassins known as Blood and Cheese infiltrated the Red Keep, leading to the brutal murder of young Prince Jaehaerys, King Aegon II's son, right before his mother Helaena. This act further inflamed the Greens and was used to publicly smear Rhaenyra's reputation.

Escalating Tensions: Both sides grappled with leadership crises. Rhaenyra struggled to control her council's bloodlust, while the Green faction began to fracture from within due to betrayal and impulsiveness.

Aegon's Injury and Aemond's Rise: King Aegon II was severely injured during the Battle of Rook's Rest, leaving him incapacitated and effectively putting much of the military leadership in the hands of his brother, Aemond Targaryen, who grew increasingly dangerous.

The Dragonseeds: A pivotal development saw Rhaenyra actively recruiting 'dragonseeds' – individuals with distant Valyrian blood – to bond with riderless dragons. By the end of Season 2, figures like Addam, Hugh, and Ulf had successfully claimed dragons, significantly bolstering Team Black's aerial power.

Alicent's Dilemma: Queen Alicent Hightower appeared increasingly conflicted, attempting to broker a desperate peace deal with Rhaenyra, even offering to open King's Landing's gates in exchange for her and Helaena's lives, and agreeing to Aegon's execution.

Daemon at Harrenhal: Daemon spent a significant portion of the season at Harrenhal, experiencing vivid hallucinations and battling internal doubts, before ultimately reaffirming his loyalty to Rhaenyra. HBO Drops Exciting New Promo Teasing ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3, ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Lanterns’ and More (Watch Video).

The Season 2 finale concluded with Westeros on the precipice of multiple major engagements, setting the stage for the Battle of the Gullet to be a significant flashpoint in Season 3. With armies marching and alliances solidified, the war is now truly set to explode.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).