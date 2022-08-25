Star Plus' show Imlie is high on drama. The show is already witnessing some brilliant moments between Aryan and Imlie. The two had a hit and miss and they finally came face to face during the Independence Day track. Cheeni brought the two together. While she had a bomb in her hand unknowingly, Imlie and Aryan turned saviours. Imlie: Netizens Are in Love With Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan’s Chemistry, Trend ‘We Love SUMAAN’.

As we already witnessed, the bomb was planted by Malini. Malini lost her earring and thereby left a proof that she was there at the event. Now, the episodes got all the more interesting as soon, Malini will learn that Cheeni is none other than her own daughter. Now, she will plot another plan where she will instigate Cheeni against Imlie. Cheeni gets manipulated by her but eventually, she decides to support Imlie. On the other hand, everybody finds out that Imlie is pregnant. Imlie: Fahmaan Khan Drops an Appreciation Post for His #AryanSinghRathore Fans! (Watch Video).

Here a massive issue will arise as Aryan will refuse to believe that he is the father of Imlie’s child. Malini will further seek this opportunity and will yet again add fuel to fire by photoshopping videos of Imlie. While this drama will continue, Malini’s evil tactics will finally come to the fore and Aryan will realise that Imlie was right.

