Ishq Subhan Allah Actor Adnan Khan Says Happy People Understand the Importance of Lockdown Amid Ramzan

Ishq Subhan Allah Actor Adnan Khan (Photo Credits: IANS)

Television actor Adnan Khan, who is best known for his role as Mawlawi Kabeer Ahmed in "Ishq Subhan Allah", says he is happy that people are understanding the importance of lockdown while celebrating Ramzan. "I'm very happy that we as responsible people are understanding the importance of this lockdown. Actually the observance of the festival has been much more prevalent and peaceful this year," Adnan said. He says the experience of celebrating Ramzan this year has been different but good. Hina Khan Believes Roza and Ramzan in COVID-19 Lockdown Is a Boon, Here’s Why.

"Celebrating Ramzan in lockdown sadly means I won't be with my friends and family, but we aren't letting that get in the way of our beloved iftaars. The evening (post iftaar) is such a memorable time for us because that's when we could all get together and hang out. So not having that this year will be a new challenge and something that will most certainly be missed," he said. Adnan urged to serve those who are affected by the pandemic. Hina Khan is Brighter Than Sunshine As She Decks Up in a Gorgeous Yellow Ethnic Outfit For Ramzan Festivities (View Pics)

"Honestly, I feel this year we need to be a little more social and helpful, and serve the unfortunate with food, fruits and juices. I think that this adds a new element to experiencing Ramzan and it will be really good," he said.