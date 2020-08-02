Actress Eisha Singh has returned to the show Ishq Subhan Allah, with a new twist to her character and a different look. Season one of the show had ended, with people assuming Zara (Eisha) to be dead, as her car had fallen off a cliff. The second season of the show has ushered a fresh plot and a new Zara (actress Tunisha Sharma). Now in a new twist post-lockdown, Eisha has returned to "Ishq Subhan Allah", donning a new avatar. She will be seen as Nargis, a music healer who uses the power of music to rejuvenate people. Aly Goni Rubbishes Rumours of Dating Naagin 4 Actress Jasmin Bhasin (Details Inside)

Stepping away from the chikankari kurtas that she used to wear earlier, Eisha will be seen wearing Anarkalis in her new avatar. She will also be seen wearing head gear. Talking about her new avatar, Eisha shared: "I was honestly taken by surprise when the stylist showed me the new look and I instantly fell in love it. The entire look has a fresh and stylish appeal and is quite different from the ones I have donned until now." "The head gear is personally my favourite because it is quite unique and it gives the character the oomph factor it deserves.

It matches my character's brief and brings in the perfect balance of serenity and strength to my character. In fact, the look will even help the audience build a perception of how my new character is going to shape up and change Kabir's life. I remember I used to love getting ready as Zara and now again, I love getting into this avatar, especially since the time required to get into this look is also minimal," she added. "Ishq Subhan Allah" airs on Zee TV.

