Kasautii Zindagii Kay will forever remain in the audience's heart as an epic journey of two people who are meant for each other. And, the ones who got to live and breathe this show are extremely happy for its re-run. Jatin Shah, who once played the role of Yuvraaj made his mark on television with the show. It has been a long ride for him ever since the show, and it has garnered him huge success. Hottie Karan Singh Grover Makes a Comeback to Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Netizens Go Gaga and Trend #WelcomeBackMrBajaj on Twitter.

Shedding light on his experience shooting for the show, Jatin said, " Kasautii Zindagii Kay was my first venture with Balaji. It was a learning curve for me, and it gave me the tools to hone my skills. It's not just any show to me, it's the one which made me realize that I belong in this industry. Through this show I achieved many things later in life. I'm excited to see the show get a re-run on Star Plus." Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Sahil Anand To Return to the Show as it Ends On October 3.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the highly regarded shows on Star Plus which left a huge impact in its wake. The fans and viewers have been waiting for its re-run and it’s here. The show will see television’s two iconic characters- Anurag and Prerna once again taking the viewers through layers of emotions. Keep reading LatestLY for more information on our favourite television shows.

