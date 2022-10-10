Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Zorawar Kalra, gained a massive fan following for his stint on the show for his dedication towards show and exploring new things. Although Zorawar has become the latest contestant to be eliminated from the show, his last performance in a recent episode showcases his ever growing graph as a dancer. The latter who danced on Rishi Kapoor’s song in the Kapoor Special episode managed to woo everyone with his energetic yet so cute performance. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Zorawar Kalra Looks Like an Absolute Stunner in a Zesty Traditional Outfit From Colors' Dance Reality Show’s Grand Premiere!

Impressed by Zorawar’s performance, Neetu Kapoor couldn't resist herself from giving the latter a standing ovation and lauded him for such a lovely tribute through such a great performance.

For his latest performance, Zorawar Kalra received a straight 8 from all three judges bringing him his personal highest score of the season. Talking about the same, in an exclusive conversation with LatestLY, Zorawar said “I am very happy today. I’ve been waiting for these three 8s for such a long time. I never had any over expectations of getting three 10s but this is something that I’ve always wanted to achieve. I am just so happy that I don’t have any words to say.” Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestants: From Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma to Faisal Shaikh – List of 12 Confirmed Participants for the Dance Reality Show!

Zorawar Kalra and his journey in the show was definitely something that everyone looked up to and enjoyed watching. But as all good things must come to an end, Zorawar’s journey in the show does too but we hope to see him dancing and entertaining us more often now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2022 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).