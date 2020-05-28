Juhi Parmar Ecstatic About Her Show Karamphal Data Shani Re-Airing On TV, Says 'It Is A Very Special Show For Me'

Juhi Parmar in Karamphal Data Shani (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Juhi Parmar's last show on television, Karamphal Data Shani, is all set for a re-run on Colors TV, amid the on-going lockdown. Juhi played a very prominent double role on the show, which showcased a positive and negative shade to her character and it was well-received by the masses. And nevertheless, the actress is ecstatic on Karamphal Data Shani's return to TV. Karamphal Data Shani starred Kartikey Malviya and Rohit Khurana play the younger and grown-up Shani respectively, along with Juhi Parmar, Salil Ankola, Tina Dutta, Gufi Paintal, Kunal Bakshi and Tarun Khanna among others as a part of the ensemble star cast. Juhi Parmar's Sweet Wish For Ex-Husband Sachin Shroff On His Birthday.

Speaking about how happy she is to see Shani make a comeback to television amongst all the other old show, Juhi shared,"Shani is a very special show for me as it gave me a chance to experiment a lot as an actor! Playing a double role which had a positive and negative shade to it was what honestly helped enhance my role in the show even more. I am so happy that it has made a comeback on screen, and I am sure that people are going to love watching it now as much as they had done so before too!" Juhi Parmar Birthday Special: 6 Interesting Facts About The Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan Actress.

Check Out Juhi's Post Below:

"All the lovely memories of shooting the show are still fresh in my mind! The cast and crew were like a big happy family and all of us thoroughly enjoyed working together!". on the show's return to television," concluded Juhi.