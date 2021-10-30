When you look at Jun Ji-Hyun, it takes time for your mind to process that she is 40 now. She seems to be aging backwards, looking ravishing with every kdrama or korean movies. She is simply fantastic! Thrown any character at her and she will turn them into iconic roles. Be it a crazy, eccentric girl in My Sassy Girl, a bratty actress is My Love From The Star or just a fiesty thief in Thieves, she is simply amazing in all of them. Recently, you saw her action avatar on Netflix's korean drama series Kingdom. Today on her birthday, we will tell you a about five kdramas of her that you must watch and where to watch them. Netflix's Kingdom Writer Kim Eun-hee on Ashin of the North: Would Have Been Difficult To Include Ashin's Story In Season 3

Steal My Heart

Watch: Kissasian

A melancholic yet heart-touching series with Jun Ji-Hyun playing an innocent girl will make you watch it again and again.

My Love From The Star

Watch: Netflix

Since good men are a rarity on earth and all are taken, we might just have to wait for aliens. Jun Ji-Hyun here didn't even have to wait for that here when Kim Soo-Hyun appears in front of her. She is just mind-blowing in this zany character of a loud actress. A must-watch for those who are fond of the old ways of making your heart flutter at every touch.

Legend Of The Blue Seas

Watch: Netflix

This is a highly distracting show. Most of the actors here are beyond good-looking, so it takes a lot effort to focus on the storyline. Jun Ji-Hyun played a mermaid here who enters human land in search for her lover. She is naive, innocent and yet strong and powerful. What a combo! Here's How the Korean Drama Crash Landing On You Borrowed This Great Line From Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox

Kingdom series

Watch: Netflix

While She appears only at the end of the second season, her presence in the next one made it a must watch. She is bold, fiery and extremely powerful in this zombie series.

Jirisan

Watch: iQIY

A series about mountain rangers of Jirisan mountain who rescue people that need help. Jun Ji-Hyun plays a no-nonsense ranger and is a treat to watch.

