Kamya Punjabi is one successful name from the entertainment industry. In her career so far, the actress has played many shades and that’s what fans like about her. From Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? to Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, she has played diverse roles which only a few would dare to do. If that was not enough, Kamya also participated on Bigg Boss 7 and showed her bosslady side to the world. Having said that, what people do not notice is that the fabulous actress loves to look stylish and has a soft corner for all things traditional. A look at her Instagram and it weaves a fashionable tale. On August 13, 2020, Kamya turns are a year older and what a better day to highlight her elegance. Kamya Punjabi As A Bride In Her Wedding Pictures With Shalabh Dang Is All Things Wow (View Pics).

The best part about the actress is that she does not try to go over-the-top when it comes to her traditional wears and nor plays it safe. From her shaadi ka lehenga to the seductress in a six-yard, let’s have a look at some of the best desi couture from Kamya’s closet. Nach Baliye 10: Kamya Punjabi Turns Down the Show, Shubhangi Atre Poorey In Talks (Deets Inside).

First Things First, It’s Kamya’s Customised Wedding Trousseau In Shade Rust!

The Diva In An Anarkali With Matching Jewellery!

Go Bold Or Go Home!

White And Deep Purple - A Perfect Blend!

The Contrast That Screams Wow!

A Six-Yard Never Fails To Stir Magic!

View this post on Instagram ❤️ Jai Deva #mine A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on Sep 2, 2019 at 1:39am PDT

The Seductress In A Lehenga-Choli!

Let’s End It With A Filmy Saree!

View this post on Instagram Better together ❤️ @shalabhdang A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on Feb 29, 2020 at 9:22pm PST

That's it, guys! Those were some of the hand-picked moments of television's badass star Kamya, just for you. Meanwhile, it was in the month of February when Punjabi got hitched to the love of her life in quite an intimate affair. Here's wishing the birthday girl a happy 41st. Stay tuned!

