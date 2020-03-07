Kapil Sharma's Wife Ginni Chatrath Body Shamed For Post Pregnancy Weight Gain

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath at Baaghi 3's Premiere (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While celebrities understand that trolling is a part and parcel of their daily lives, thanks to the gruesome public scrutiny that they are under every single minute, its just nasty and extremely horrible for us common folk to ignore these trolls and their nasty mindset and we are often left wondering about the toxicity that they spew in the comments section of these celebrities. While most celebrities take the high road given they understand that trolling and shaming comes with their territory, some of them have given it back and how to faceless trolls. Kapil Sharma Shares First Adorable Pictures of His Baby Girl, Anayra Sharma.

However, the latest celebrity to come under the scanner of some nasty trolls is technically a celeb per se but a celebrity wife. We are talking comedian Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil and Ginni welcomed their baby girl a few months ago and apart from some baby pictures, the duo hadn't really stepped out for a couple's outing until last night. The pair was spotted at Tiger Shroff's latest release Baaghi 3's premiere and that seems to have turned into a nightmare, atleast online.

After photographer Viral Bhayani posted a picture of the couple on his Instagram account, trolls took no time to start making fun of Ginni's weight gain. Well, some of them did not spare Kapil Sharma either.

For all those insensitive fools out there, its called post-pregnancy weight gain. And for all those faceless trolls who are questioning what Kapil liked in Ginni, it's between the couple. While we do not know if Ginni or Kapil will ever address these trolls, our best advice for them would be that they take the higher road, be the bigger people and not waste any time on these faceless trolls. What we'd also like Ginni to know is that no matter what these trolls say, the new mommy looks a million bucks with her pregnancy glow making her more radiant than ever.