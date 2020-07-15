It has been a pensive few days for actors, crew and fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. After show's lead actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12, the shooting of the show was halted and everyone was asked to get themselves tested. After Parth Samthaan and Balaji Telefilms' Executive Vice President Tanusri Dasgupta, it is being reported that two of the studio's watchmen, a spotboy and an office admin have also tested positive for the pandemic. COVID-19: Parth Samthaan's Kasuati Zindagii Kay Co-stars Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif Tested Negative, Erica Fernandes Waiting For Results.

A few days back, reports of Parth's co-stars Shubhaavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee and Karan Patel having tested negative for the pandemic, had come out, proving to be a relief for the actors, their families and their fans. However, lead actress Erica Fernandes' case of delayed reports had led to speculation that she had tested positive. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Aamna Sharif's Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19.

However, her reports have tested negative and the actress, as promised delivered the good news to her fans and followers themselves.

Check Out Her Story Below:

Erica Fernandes' Instagram Story

Along with Parth, a host of other television actors too have tested positive for the pandemic, namely, Jagannath Nivangune, Additi Gupta, Mohena Kumari Singh and Shrenu Parikh among others. However, everyone is currently on their way to recovery and we hope for them to get back to their best of health soon.

