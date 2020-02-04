Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 February 4, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Prerna Realizes Anurag’s Feelings for Her When They Hide From Viraj and Sonalika in the Trial Room

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Written Update (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Anurag gets restless when Viraj takes Prerna for their engagement shopping. Anurag goes to the same mall to meet Prerna. In tonight’s episode, we see Viraj sees a guy and thinks he is Jagga and goes to beat him, later when he realizes that he is not Jagga he apologies. Meanwhile, Anurag (Parth Samthaan) asks Prerna (Erica Fernandes) will she like it if he gives his choice of ring for her engagement. Prerna smiles and goes with him.

When Sonalika (Aamna Sharif) comes out of the changing room she dashes with Shivani. Shivani gets infuriated seeing Sonalika and they both get into a heated argument. Shivani tells Sonalika that Prerna has stopped her otherwise she would have punished her as she tried to kill Prerna. Sonalika tells will she go and tell Anurag about this and make his health deteriorate. Shivani tells that she will tell the police about her crime and make her spend all her life inside the jail.

The jewellery the shop owner thinks Prerna is Anurag’s wife and tells his staff to show her the best ring as Mohini has said. Prerna likes a ring that Anurag puts in her hand (tere kawaba dey sahare track plays in the background). Prerna recalls the past when she and Anurag had got engaged. Prerna tries to remove the ring but is unable to take it out. Anurag tries to remove it. Just the Sonalika calls him as she wants to show him her new dress. Anurag lies to her saying he is out of the mall as he had some work. Sonalika tells him to come in soon. Prerna gets Viraj’s call but she does not pick the call.

Anurag and Prerna hide as they see Sonalika coming into the jewellery shop. Viraj gets tensed as why is Prerna not lifting the phone and worries about her health. Anurag holds Prerna’s hand and goes inside the trial room when they see Viraj searching for them. Prerna asks Anurag why are they hiding inside the trial room. Anurag tells Prerna that Sonalika will create an issue when she sees them together.

Prerna tells Anurag that the ring is not coming out from her finger. Anurag tells if the ring is not coming out then it means they are engaged. Anurag tells Prerna that he was missing her and that is why he came behind her with Sonalika. Anurag is unable to express his feeling and feels awkward as to why he is behaving like her lover. Anurag says that he is possessive about her but as a friend. Prerna is happy knowing that Anurag is possessive about her. Anurag goes out of the room to get a plucker to remove the ring from her finger. Prerna gets happy as Anurag is realizing that they share a special bond.

Meanwhile, Mohini and Nivedita see Sonalika and tells that her dress is beautiful. Anurag brings a plucker and goes inside the trial room. Viraj sees him going in and knocks at the door. In the precap, the jewellery owner tells Mohini that her son has chosen one of the best rings for her daughter-in-law who is pregnant. Mohini is shocked to know that.