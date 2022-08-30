Ziddi Dil Mane Naa actress Kaveri Priyam is someone we love to watch on screen. In a few years, the actress has become a heartthrob of the nation and we all are absolutely in awe of her and her acting. We recently had an exclusive chat with the beautiful diva and that's when the actress talked about the kind of roles she was looking out for in her formative years and the kind of roles she wants to do now. Ziddi Dil-Maane Na: Kunal Karan Kapoor Opens Up About His Upcoming Show, Says ‘It’s Youth-Centric and Different From Other Daily Soaps’.

Talking about her formative years, the actress said, "As an actor, I’ve always looked for characters that I can relate to. Also, the characters which are complex in nature. Even in my formative years, I was looking for a major break which I got through Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and I am very grateful for it. The character was a lead and it was very difficult to get such a character in the very first attempt. So I was lucky in that sense to play all the shades of human emotions through my very first character". RIP Samir Sharma: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Actor Kaveri Priyam Mourns the Loss of Her On-Screen Father in an Emotional Post.

Furthermore, the actress emphasizes on the roles she wishes to play now. Kaveri says, "I love playing the characters which are different from the ones that I’ve played before and also different in the sense that it strikes a chord amongst us and is complex. I feel it is an actor’s job to understand the complexity and put it in the character and I love such challenges.”

