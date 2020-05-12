Keh Gayi Sorry: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's Heartbreaking Melody Gets a Thumbs Up From Fans (Read Tweets)

Keh Gayi Sorry Shehnaaz Gill, Jassiee Gill (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The news of Bigg Boss 13's livewire, Shehnaaz Gill and singer-actor, Jassie Gill collaborating for a heartbreaking song made their fans all excited. It was just a few days back when the poster and a teaser of the duo's melody titled as 'Keh Gayi Sorry' dropped online. And now, the wait is finally over as a lyrical video of Shehnaaz and Jassie's song was unveiled on May 12, 2020, and must say it's things emotional. Their song sees Shehnaaz breaking her relationship with Jassie and tells him that they cannot be together anymore as they don't have a future. While the clip is just lyrics and little glimpses of the two stars, their fans seem to be the happiest to even get to see this amid lockdown. Keh Gayi Sorry: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill Play Heart-Broken Lovers In The Song, Promise to Release Their Break-Up Ballad's Music Video After Lockdown (Watch Video).

From the time the musical piece made it to the web, netizens showered their love on Shehnaaz and Jassie. Fans tagged 'Keh Gayi Sorry' as the best heartwarming number ever whereas some lauded the magical and first-time merger of Shehnaaz and Jassie. Check out the reactions below. Keh Gayi Sorry First Look Out: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's Unspoken Chemistry Looks Heartwarming (View Pic).

Worth Listening!

Watched #KehGayiSorry and the track is good..... Worth listening.... Samajh me jyada nahi aaya but accha laga😂😂#KehGayiSorry Hooooooo👍👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/KicXPvAO8z — Venom Strikes⚡⚡ (@VenomVenin) May 12, 2020

1 Million And Still Counting!

1M done. #KehGayiSorry fabulous. Congrats to the entire team & fans. pic.twitter.com/DPNsxlNLny — Stan Shehnaaz Gill (@BB4SK) May 12, 2020

Fans Forever!

Guru Randhawa:

Good luck to @jassiegill bro for the new song. Good luck to the whole team 🔥@ishehnaaz_gill sorry song 🔥https://t.co/Avqa4Sc2bn — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) May 12, 2020

Umm Okay!

Baby u rocked. Ur english aye haye ki kehne. Tusi ta chaa gye. Sade punjab di shaan. Love u Shehnaaz 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘❤❤❤❤❤#ShehnaazGill#SidNaaz — Keh Gayi Sorry 12th May (@Nancy08821990) May 12, 2020

Aww Really!

if i break up w a guy and he sings "koi aisa ohnu mile jo ohde khaab da mull paye. na bura mein kehna ohdi marzi jitthe rehna" my super emo ass will go back to him lmao #KehGayiSorry #ShehnaazGill — 𝓜. (@mahiefied) May 12, 2020

Must say, Shehnaaz and Jassie's 'Keh Gai Sorry' is receiving a thunderous response on the internet. For the unversed, post Bigg Boss 13, this is Sana's second music video, as she was earlier seen in Bhula Dunga opposite, Sidharth Shukla. Coming back to the latest track, what do you think about the same? Did you like it? Tell us your views in the comment section below. Stay tuned!