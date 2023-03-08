On March 8, Disney+ Hotstar announced it's first ever Malayalam web-series and internet can't keep calm. Titled Kerala Crime Files, the show will be part of Hotstar Specials offering. The makers today dropped a teaser video highlighting what to expect from the show along with unveiling its cast. Going by the little glimpse, we are sure that the web-series is going to be captivating and blow everyone's mind. Having said that, just in case you want to know all deets about Kerala Crime Files, fret not as we've got you covered. Check it out. Kerala Crime Files: Aju Varghese and Lal Star in Disney+ Hotstar's First Malayalam Web-Series (Watch Announcement Video).

Cast

Directed by Ahammed Khabeer, Kerala Crime Files will star Aju Varghese and Lal as the leads. Reportedly, Aju is playing a cop in the show with Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab composing the music.

Plot

Right from murder mystery to more gripping crime scenarios, the Malayalam web-series promises thrilling tales against the backdrop of Kerala. Each episode will showcase different crime stories, making audiences go wow.

Watch Kerala Crime Files Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aju Varghese (@ajuvarghese)

Release Date

With Kerala Crime Files just announced by Hotstar, the makers have kept the release date of the show under wraps. We will update the deets as and when out.

Kerala Crime Files is produced by Rahul Riji Nair under the banner of First Print Studios. The web-series is written by Aashiq Aimar whereas Jithin Stanislaus will handle the cinematography.

