After the super hit Special Ops, Neeraj Pandey is back with a bang with crisp crime Netflix show Khakee The Bihar Chapter. The show is out on Netflix and it stars Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Sarna, Vinay Pathak, Anup Soni, Ravi Kishan, Nikita Dutta, Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita and Shraddha Das play important roles. Neeraj Pandey is the show creator whereas Bhav Dhulia gets the direction credits.. Critics have given their verdict on Khakee The Bihar Chapter and looks like Avinash Tiwary is getting all the praise for his antagonist role in this Netflix series. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter – Karan Tacker Opens Up on Working With Neeraj Pandey For His Netflix Show.

Set in the backdrop of Bihar, Khakee The Bihar Chapter clearly showcases the cop and criminal rivalry in the state from the early 2000s. The show is based on Amit Lodha's book Bihar Diaries and has been written by Umashankar Singh. Let's not waste any more time and see what does the critics say about this Neeraj Pandey show. Khakee – The Bihar Chapter Teaser: Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary’s Crime Series Is High on Action and Thrill (Watch Video).

Pinkvilla

Avinash Tiwary as Chandan Mahto will make you forget that he was the same man in the Bollywood film, Laila Majnu. Ashutosh Rana, as usual, has made his character his second skin. Nikita Dutta as Amit Lodha's wife justifies her role.

Scroll.in

The narrative is more credible when it focuses on its characters and the milieu in which they operate. Ashutosh Rana has a series of delightful scenes in which Mukteshwar displays the velvet tongue and thick hide needed to stay ahead of the promotions game.

News18

Those who have read the book, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter may not have much of a surprise value. Yet, to watch a series (or a film) on the screen has its own thrill, and it does not disappoint. Although the early episodes are ploddingly slow, the latter ones gripped me.

Firstpost

Khakee The Bihar Chapter is a good example of why streaming is ripe for certain stories. This is a well-structured show, that goes beyond the pyrotechnics of a cat and mouse game. It also attempts, at times, to decode for us the landscape it is set in. The only problem is that while it boasts of a spectacular cast and equally adept performances

