‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’: After Orry, Avika Gor EVICTED From Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Show – Report

The shooting for the upcoming 15th season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa, under the watchful eye of host Rohit Shetty. Even before the show officially hits television screens, reports regarding contestant eliminations have begun to surface online. In the latest development, popular television actress Avika Gor, widely recognised for her breakout role in Balika Vadhu, has reportedly been evicted from the competition. 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ Contestant Farrhana Bhatt Reveals She's Cut Off Ties With Her Family, Says ‘I Decided That I Will Be Alone’.

Avika Gor Eliminated in Week 4 of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’

According to a report by Siasat Daily, Avika Gor's journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 came to an end during the fourth week of filming. Gor, who previously participated in the ninth season of the show, made a return this year alongside a mix of new and veteran contestants.

The early weeks of the competition have reportedly seen a fluctuating pattern of eliminations. The show commenced with no eviction taking place in the first week. However, the second week witnessed the departure of social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. Following Orry's exit, the third week of the shoot wrapped up without any contestant being eliminated, setting the stage for Gor's reported departure in week four.

Orry Hints at Early Exit via Social Media

The news of Gor's eviction follows closely on the heels of speculation surrounding Orry’s early departure from the show. Although the channel has yet to air the episodes, Orry sparked widespread elimination rumours by sharing a cryptic post on his Instagram account.

He uploaded a photograph alongside fellow contestants, including Jasmine Bhasin, Shagun Sharma, and Avika Gor, accompanied by a farewell message. "Such lovely people, such lovely memories, will miss you guys so much," the caption read. The post was widely interpreted by fans and media outlets as a confirmation that he was the first contestant to be voted out after failing his initial stunts. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’: Orry Gets Bikini Wax Ahead of Flying to Cape Town for Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is scheduled to premiere later this summer, featuring a lineup that includes Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, and Jasmine Bhasin.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).