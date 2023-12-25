Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming-of-age drama portraying the adventures of three close friends: Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav) as they navigate their dreams, relationships, and emotions in Mumbai. Directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh and produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar, the film delves into the themes of friendship, love, and the impact of social media in the digital era. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav Navigate Friendship, Love, Romance, and Digital Age Complexities in Netflix's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

As the film releases soon for the audiences, here’s everything you must know about it:

Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Rohan Gurbaxani, Narendra Jetley, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Maurya, Sanat Sawant

Plot: The narrative revolves around the intertwined lives of Imaad, Ahana, and Neil, who confront the challenges and allure of social media while managing their personal and professional aspirations.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer

Runtime and Certification: With a runtime of 2 hours and 14 minutes, the film has received a U/A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Release Date: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is set to premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2023.

Review: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Review is not yet out. LatestLY will notify you once it is available.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2023 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).