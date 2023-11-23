Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, the two stars of 2012 film Student of the Year, reunited on the eighth season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan on November 23. The latest episode was full of laughter, fun and some surprising revelations. In the episode, Malhotra and Dhawan talked about their friendship, their careers and their personal lives. They also played the super popular rapid fire game on the kouch, which always gets interesting. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Ep 4: From Alia Bhatt Addressing Ranbir Kapoor's 'Toxic' Tag to Kareena Kapoor's Tiff With Ameesha Patel - Check Top 5 Highlights From Latest Episode!

All in all, the SOTY boys were ‘diplomatic’ on KWK 8 and didn’t spill any major gossip. Having said that, incase you have not seen the episode yet and want to know all deets about it, we've got you covered. Check out top highlights from the show below. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Varun Dhawan Calls Karan Johar ‘Ghar Tode’; Sidharth Malhotra Jokes About SOTY Co-Actor’s ‘Big Ass’ (Watch Promo Video).

Varun and Sid Never Wanted Alia In SOTY

Yes, you read that right! Host Karan revealed on KWK 8 that Sid and Varun weren’t convinced to cast Alia Bhatt in Student of the Year (SOTY). “I still remember with Alia, the first time that she walked in, how both of you sent me messages saying you couldn’t cast her. One of you said she was too young,’ KJo said on the show. That’s not it, as Johar also went on to disclose how VD even sent him images of other girls to cast for the film.

When Sid With High Fever Came to Meet Kiara Advani

On KWK, Karan recalled how despite being ill Sid made it a party to meet Kiara. “I remember they (Sidharth-Kiara) were having a fight, he was having a high fever, he had come to my party. But it was very sweet, because two hours later, they were sitting together, eating this meal and she was feeding him. At that point, I realised that this is going to happen, they are going to happen," KJo revealed on the chat show.

Alia Bhatt’s Special Appearance on KWK

One of the key highlights from KWK 8 episode 5 was Alia Bhatt’s appearance on the show via video message wherein she talked all good things about her SOTY buddies. Right from thanking her ex Sid for giving her life’s ‘first love’ - Edward (pet cat) to mentioning how Varun is super competitive, the actress was damn honest and sweet on the kouch. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Varun Dhawan Reveals Sidharth Malhotra’s High Fever Couldn’t Stop Him From Seeing Kiara Advani at Karan Johar’s Party.

Varun Dhawan Mispronounces Guneet Monga’s Name

It so happened that when Varun Dhawan called Academy Award winner Guneet Monga - ‘Guneet Mongia’, Karan Johar and Sid could not control their laughter. FYI, Monga’s name came into the picture as Sid-Varun were counting names of producers KJo is close to in the industry. Later VD apologised for the goof-up and covered up his mistake with Nayan Mongia reference.

Sidharth Malhotra On His Wedding Video Going Viral

Wedding videos from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s shaadi was superhit online. However, Sid on the kouch mentioned that he never wanted the private affair to be public as it might look ‘forced’, but he did it ultimately. Sidharth said, "It was not planned. I was quite against putting the video out. But credit to Manish and Kiara to say that "Let's put it out."

Varun Dhawan on Natasha Dalal’s Family

Not only Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan also talked about his in-laws. Opening up about his wife’s parents, Dhawan said, "I talk a lot to Natasha's mom and her dad. His name is Raju, he is a golfer and a very cool guy. I've actually grown up near them. We went to school together so whenever we went out, dropping Natasha home or coming home, I've pretty much grown up. They don't have any problem with me." Aww!

The fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Wait it now!

