Popular Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu paid tribute to the late singer-composer Bappi Lahiri on the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. He started the show by singing one of Bappi da's Bengali songs, 'Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar', which was originally sung by late singer Kishore Kumar.Kumar Sanu, who will be the special guest on the show, said: "Bappi Da was someone who will always be remembered as the most joyful person. I have sung many songs with him. He has given various evergreen songs to the music industry and introduced a few musical instruments."

Kumar Sanu added that the 'Disco King' of Bollywood will be remembered not only for his music but also for being a good human being. "Besides just being a wonderful singer, he was a beautiful person at his heart. Unfortunately, he was seriously ill for the past few months, and we can only pray that his soul rests in peace. Still, he will always live in our hearts as a beautiful memory, even though he is unfortunately not with us anymore," he added.

Judge Shankar Mahadevan recalled how Bappi da appeared as a celebrity guest on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. He shared: "It was a few episodes back that Bappi Da graced the stage of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', he was definitely a legendary singer, and even though this void can never be filled, we will remember him forever through his evergreen songs." The singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan airs on Zee TV.