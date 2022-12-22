Zee TV serial Kundali Bhagya has been entertaining the fans with its high voltage drama. Currently, the show witnesses how Rishabh sends Preeta, Kavya and the entire family for a vacation to New Zealand. He wants to focus on Arjun. Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert: Preeta Rushes To Save Kavya From the Terrorists!

However, the storyline will further spice up when a huge revelation will come forth to Rishabh. There will be a turning point in the story where terrorists will hijack the plane the family is travelling in. In nervousness and tension, he will try to find Karan’s address so that he can visit him and take his help. Amid all the chaos, Rishabh will find out Arjun’s true identity. Kundali Bhagya Clocks 5 Years: Shraddha Arya Left Teary Eyed After Fans Gift Her a Cake! (Watch Video).

Rishabh will get to know that there is a connection between Arjun’s identity and that of the Suryavanshi family. While he will investigate, it will later be learnt that Arjun is none other than his dead brother Karan! Keep reading LatestLY for interesting updates on your favourite television shows.

