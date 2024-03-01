Maamla Legal Hai Review: Satire is a delicate art to master, demanding humor that not only cleverly targets relatable subjects but also induces laughter. TVF's Panchayat excels in this, yet Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai finds itself in a grey area. While occasionally quirky and amusing, the legal satire doesn't consistently triumph in the courtroom. Maamla Legal Hai OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch Ravi Kishan’s Courtroom Comedy Series Online!

Set in the sessions court of Patparganj, Maamla Legal Hai introduces characters whose livelihoods revolve around the court. Two central figures emerge: Ananya Shroff (Naila Grewal), a Harvard-educated junior advocate aspiring to launch her practice, and VD Tyagi (Ravi Kishen), a successful senior advocate with political ambitions. The series navigates the absurdities of the legal system, showcasing the struggles, manipulations, and aspirations of its characters.

Inspired by true and bizarre court-related headlines, Maamla Legal Hai tackles diverse cases. From a hilarious episode addressing a monkey menace to Ananya dealing with minor marriages and the complexities of conjugal rights for prisoners, the show weaves whimsical scenarios throughout. While not every situation elicits laughter, the cast's performances and the sheer absurdity keep the narrative engaging.

The show exudes a "Nukkad" vibe, making the characters relatable. However, the satire occasionally lacks the razor-sharp edge needed. The antics of the advocates overshadow the negative impact on their impoverished clients, and when it surfaces, it's treated with whimsy. Despite occasional seriousness, such as Tyagi's paternal troubles, the show tends to avoid delving too deeply into the consequences of the legal fraternity's actions.

At times, Maamla Legal Hai becomes overly satirical, as seen in the subplot involving minor marriages. The actors shine in their roles, delivering humour in the child bride's storyline, yet the show falters in conveying a consistent message about women's independence. The pursuit of a happy and amusing resolution overshadows the underlying social commentary. Laapataa Ladies Movie Review: Kiran Rao's Social Commentary On Women Empowerment Is Delightfully Entertaining!

Among all the plotlines, it is VD Tyagi's electoral campaign track that keeps stealing the spotlight. Ravi Kishan is absolutely great in the role, getting away with some fine lines, and his character is also the most developed of all. That said, I wasn't very convinced at first when the show suddenly reminded us that he has a good side too (shown in the conjugal rights episode) after only showing his manipulative nature till then, but Maamla Legal Hai works well with the complicated nature of his character from hereon.

On the other hand, though, Ananya's fish-out-of-water struggle pales significantly. It is a trope we have seen before, and Ananya, as a character, doesn't exactly grow with the series and is also not very consistent. A main element of her track is how the principles she has (that keep being linked to her privileged upbringing) don't match with how her job operates. She is shown to be apalled about how citizen rights keep getting compromised to the very end, but in one episode, she is also okay with a constable hitting a young man, actually she instigates that. Despite this, Naila Grewal brings vibrancy to Ananya, and the supporting cast, including Anant Joshi, Nidhi Bisht, Tanvi Azmi, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Rajoria, and Anjum Batra, contribute commendable performances.

Maamla Legal Hai, with its blend of satire and comedy, manages to entertain with a fine cast led by an in-form Ravi Kishan, even if it occasionally loses its way in trying to satirise each and every aspect of the courtroom workings. The eight-episode series is streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 3.0

