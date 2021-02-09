The fourth season of Vikram Bhatt's web series franchise Maaya is all set to go on floors on Wednesday. Directed by Vikram's daughter Krishna Bhatt, the upcoming season features Rohit Roy, Pawan Chopra, and Aindrita Ray in key roles. Vikram Bhatt Reunites with Mahesh Bhatt After Two Decades for Horror Film ‘Cold’, Says Will Reinvent the Genre

"Direction is one thing which I always wanted to do. The cherry on top is we are ready with Maaya 4 to roll. I am really excited to work with the most talented actors like Rohit, Aindrita, and Pawan," said Krishna.

The fourth installment of the adult web series franchise tells an intense love story that revolves around a man who wants to achieve his dreams but has to do that at the cost of his marriage. The series has been written by Vikram Bhatt, and is backed by his banner Loneranger Productions. It will stream on MX player.

