Made in Heaven is all set to return with a brand new season. Just a few days left, and audience would watch wedding planners Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur) once again organising big fat weddings. The trailer of Made in Heaven S2 glimpsed not just the weddings of the elite circles happening with much grandeur, but also the dramas associated with every family, including the wedding planners themselves. This new season of the Prime Video series will also see new entrants and overall, the viewers are pretty-much excited after watching the riveting trailer of the upcoming show. Made in Heaven S2 Trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Mrunal Thakur and Jim Sarbh’s Series Promises Drama, Grandeur and Dark Secrets!

Made in Heaven S2 is a seven-episode series helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Ahead of the series’ premiere, take a look at some of the key details. Made in Heaven S2: Mrunal Thakur, Shibani Dandekar, Radhika Apte, Elnaaz Norouzi and More – Check Out the Beautiful Brides of the Upcoming Prime Video Series (View Pics).

Cast – The second season of Made in Heaven stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar are among the new entrants of this new season. Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, Elnaaz Norouzi would be seen as the brides of this season.

Plot – The synopsis of the series reads, “Financial challenges, a depleted client roster and a crumbling bungalow for an office forces wedding planners Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra to adapt to a new uncomfortable status quo. With repercussions being felt in their personal lives as well, the pair continue to deliver fairy-tale weddings. But beneath the glitz and glamour of Delhi weddings lie prejudices that are as deep-rooted as its traditions.”

Streaming Date And Time – Made in Heaven S2 will premiere on August 10 on Prime Video at midnight.

Review – The reviews for Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films produced show are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of Made in Heaven S2 is shared.

