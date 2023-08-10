Made In Heaven Season 2 Review: Made In Heaven's second season is perhaps the most anticipated one in the OTT space. Despite a rich and high-couture gaze at Indian weddings, many liked watching it for the stories it brought out. It wasn't just about the flashy rituals with designer clothes but the layered relationships in it. The follow-up season does a decent job of matching the original but doesn't quite reach there. Made In Heaven Review: Zoya Akhtar and Team Take A Deeper Look At Indian Society In the Backdrop of Big Fat Indian Weddings.

Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) is in the process of getting a divorce from her husband Adil (Jim Sarbh) while also rebuilding her wedding planning business with her bff Karan (Arjun Mathur). This time, they are under the hawk-eyed supervision of a shrewd businessman Ramesh Jauhari (Vijay Raaz) and his wife Bulbul Jauhri (Mona Singh). But when a few weddings and Karan's burgeoning debt don't subside, the pair struggles to keep their own company going.

What makes Made In Heaven a winner is the way the stories are narrated. The stories behind the weddings never threaten to overshadow or overlap with what is going on with the lead characters. The directors Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Neha Lohia do a great job in providing distinct trajectories to every character in the series. What's amazing is how all the directors are in sync when it comes to taking the story forward for the main characters. There's no drop or anomaly!

Made In Heaven doesn't have the saviour's complex. When the drama of the individual families spills out, neither Tara nor Karan or Kabir (Shashank Arora) or Jazz (Shivani Raghuvanshi) try to save the day. They let the people sort out their differences which proves that one doesn't need to be meddlesome to prove the person is a hero or a heroine.

But Made In Heaven season 2 has some nagging concerns. The first season tried to incorporate certain important issues in its milieu from dowry, Section 377, #MeToo and more. That was one of the prime reasons why everyone loved the series. This time the makers have played it really safe with token episodes on prejudices about caste and obsession with fair skin.

The series also fails to capitalise on the potentially stellar characters. Mona Singh's Bulbul is introduced as a person who is brought in to tighten the slippery functioning of Made In Heaven with her astute attitude. But she goes tame very quickly with her family issues taking a toll. Tara's switch from a compliant wife in the divorce proceedings to someone looking to secure more from it is very neglectfully shown. It seems more like an afterthought. Made in Heaven S2: Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte’s Bridal Looks From the Upcoming Prime Video Series Are a Must-See (View Pics).

The biggest flaw of all is I terribly missed the friendship between Tara and Karan which was one of the most heartfelt moments of season 1.

Performances are good with Shobhita and Arjun doing a spectacular job. Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin add the perfect other side to the stories that are independent of the Shaadi drama. But it is Vijay Raaz in his limited screen time who steals the show. Every time he comes on screen, he is just fantastic. Mona Singh too is a great addition to this talented ensemble.

Final Thoughts

Made In Heaven will definitely get the eyeballs because people are waiting for the second season. But if you compare it with the first season, this isn't a worthy successor. Made In Heaven streams on Amazon Prime.

