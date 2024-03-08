After two successful seasons, Huma Qureshi starrer Maharani has returned with its third season. The web series was finally released on SonyLIV on March 7. Huma has reprised her role as housewife-turned-politician Rani Bharti in SonyLIV's Maharani Season 3. The political drama helmed by Saurabh Bhave also stars Sohum Shah, Kusturi Kani, Pramod Pathak, Anuja Sathe, Amit Sail, Sukumar Tudu, and Inaamulhaq. Unfortunately, Maharani 3 has fallen prey to piracy. Maharani 3 Teaser: Huma Qureshi's Rani Bharti Challenges Rivals From Jail in SonyLIV's Gripping Series (Watch Video)

As per reports, Maharani 3 has been illegally made available in HD format on torrent sites like MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x, and Telegram channels.

This is not the first time a series has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every show falls prey to this mess. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. Maharani 3 Trailer: Huma Qureshi's Rani Bharti Is Back With Vengeance in Sony LIV's Gripping Series (Watch Video)

Huma Qureshi As Rani Bharti Is Back With a Bang in Maharani Season 3:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Coming back to the show, Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti has returned with a bang. Fans have loved her fierce avatar in the third season. While Saurabh Bhave has directed the political drama, Subhash Kapoor is the creator of Maharani 3.

