Mahhi Vij Salutes Expecting Mother’s During The COVID-19 Lockdown In A Heartwarming Post

Mahhi Vij and Daughter Tara Jay Bhanushali (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Motherhood has turned out to be an extremely stressful period for pregnant women these days, all thanks to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic. While doctors and 'to-be' mothers have been taking all precautions necessary, the anxiety that COVID-19 has been spreading around. But actress Mahhi Vij, who gave birth to daughter Tara way before the pandemic even began, stands in solidarity of all women who are soon due. First Pic! Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Become Proud Parents To A Baby Girl.

In her latest Instagram post, Mahhi got candid about her own pregnancy period and also gave out hope and strength to expecting mothers calling them strong and brave women. Shehnaaz Gill's Adorable Picture With Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's Daughter Tara is Sure to Melt Your Hearts! (See Pic).

Check Out Mahhi's Post Below:

Speaking of giving birth amidst the on-going pandemic, actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali Mehta became parents to a baby boy Rayaan Mumtaz on March 26, 2020, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta welcomed their baby girl on April 15, 2020, Deeya Chopra and husband Ritchie Mehta's second baby was born on April 6, 2020 and Dimpy Ganguly and Rohit Roy also welcomed their second child on April 12, 2020.